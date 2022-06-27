FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A pothole has caused a major traffic jam on Interstate 69 in southwest Allen County.

Around 3 p.m., INDOT said crews were patching a pothole on southbound I-69 at the 300 milemarker, between the Airport Expressway and Jefferson Boulevard/U.S. 24 interchanges. At that time, INDOT said one lane of the interstate was closed.

By 5 p.m., the interstate was backed up for several miles.

INDOT encouraged motorists to “expect delays or consider taking a different route.”