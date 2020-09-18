Potential for first frost of the season this weekend

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Temperatures are forecast to fall to the mid to upper 30s early Saturday morning, which has prompted the first Frost Advisory of the season.

According to the National Weather Service, Frost Advisories are issued when temperatures have the potential to fall near or below 36°F during the growing season. Historically, Fort Wayne observes its first frost between September 30th to October 6th.

The first frost happens before the first freeze. The first freeze signals the end of the growing season.

The first frost of the year is not the end of the growing season, however, it can kill plants and other vegetation that are left uncovered. People are encouraged to cover plants and gardens to keep them warm overnight. Small plants can be brought indoors for the night.

There are a few rules to follow when protecting outdoor plants from frost:

Use a thin, lightweight blanket or sheet

Do not use plastic, as it does not allow the plants to breathe

Make sure to cover the plants completely, but do not wrap the plants so tight that they cannot breathe

If possible, sprinkle some water your garden during the afternoon, because water can retain heat during the overnight

Make sure to remove covers once temperatures begin to warm the next day

FALL FOLIAGE

Looking forward to leaf peeping? Temperatures are just starting to trend downward, so the leaves across northeast Indiana have not started to change color just yet. The fall foliage forecast indicates that leaves will be approaching “near peak” in northeast Indiana by mid-October. Leaves will continue to change as overnight temperatures continue to dip closer and closer to the freezing mark.