City Council to discuss potential for electric vehicle charging stations around the city

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Fort Wayne City Council voted to discuss an ordinance that would bring 27 electric vehicle charging stations to the City of Fort Wayne.

The ordinance is for the Volkswagen Electric Vehicle Project Funding Grant Program which is established in conjunction with a statewide electric vehicle charging network, according to the bill.

The ordinance that the council will discuss is for $90 thousand grant Volkswagen Diesel Emissions Environmental Mitigation Trust for State Beneficiaries for the State of Indiana. The city’s share of the project is just over $250 thousand.

If approved the grant would help provide 24/7 charging stations in multiple, well lit areas around the city:

Meijer located on: Dupont Road, Diebold Road, Lima Road and Maysville Road

Memorial Coliseum

Berry Street

Wayne Street

Downtown location of Allen County Public Library

Ash Brokerage Parking Garage

Foster Park

Jefferson Pointe Shopping Center

Each electric charging would be able to charge two vehicles at a minimum of 50kW or one vehicle at a minimum of 100kW. Multiple payment methods would be accepted, according to the proposal.

The council voted unanimously to discuss at the next city council meeting.