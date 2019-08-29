Potential Auburn Auction Park sale concerns neighbors

AUBURN, Ind. (WANE) – The owners of the Auburn Auction Park currently host just two car auctions per year, but that could change if the Auburn Board of Zoning Appeals approves an exception request by Fort Wayne Auto Truck Auction.

Chris Walsh, general manager and one of the owners of Fort Wayne Auto Truck Auction, said that they have outgrown their current Washington Blvd. location in Fort Wayne, but in order for them to set up shop for their weekly auctions at the auction park the board will need to approve a special exception that will allow them to sell vehicles like semi-trucks and trailers on the property.

According to a staff report by the board from their August 27, 2019 meeting, the vote was pushed back after several people who live across the street from the park came forward voicing concerns about potential increased traffic on the roads as well as fuel run off and lack of a visual barrier to the park.

Fort Wayne Auto Truck Auction said that the Auburn property is already being used as an auction site, and because their auctions do not take place during morning and afternoon high-traffic times those nearby should not notice any difference.

Walsh said that in reality, the move would be economically beneficial to the city because it would bring more than 150 jobs to the area, as well as attract hundreds of weekly customers that could also give business to other establishments around town.

Fort Wayne Auto Truck Auction says they are not concerned that the vote was pushed back and feel confident that their request will be approved. If the sale goes through, the two collectible car auctions that have been taking place there will still happen going forward.

The Board of Zoning Appeals will meet to address the issue next on September 4.

