Postponed Michiana Wine Festival set for Saturday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Michiana Wine Festival typically happens in the spring. The pandemic postponed the event, but it makes its return next weekend.

The festival will be scaled down a bit. It will have a maximum of 10 wineries, 7 food trucks, 14 sales vendors, plus live music.

Masks are required, unless you’re eating, drinking, or sitting at a table. They’re asking you to “mask down, sip, mask up” while in line.

The Michiana Wine Festival is Saturday, October 10th. The festival from noon until 6 p.m. at Headwaters Park. Click here to learn more and purchase tickets.

