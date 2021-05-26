Posterity Scholars House holds grand opening for 44-unit apartment community

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Posterity Scholars House (PSH) held a grand opening Wednesday to celebrate its new innovative, energy efficient housing.

The 44-unit apartment community is designed for project-based Section 8 vouchered single parents who are enrolled in college or a certification program in order to break the cycle of poverty.

PSH is the first project to come from the Indiana Housing & Community Development Authority’s Moving Forward initiative, PSH said. It is aimed at providing affordable housing that increases the quality of life while decreasing the total cost of living for low-and moderate-income individuals and families by focusing on utility, transportation and rental costs.

According to the Indiana Housing & Community Development Authority the project, led by Black & White Investments, has state-of-the-art, innovative components that are the first-of-its-kind in the United States.

With key area certificate programs and university partnerships, PSH said residents will have access to a number of courses that will prepare them for careers in healthcare, food science, culinary arts, manufacturing, skilled trades and information technology. In addition, Fort Wayne Housing Authority and other partners are providing life-coaching and career development support, employment information and various other supportive services.

For more information, visit www.posterityheights.com.