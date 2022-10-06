FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The United States Postal Service is hiring in Fort Wayne.

The Postal Service will hold a job fair Thursday, Oct. 13 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Allen County Public Library Hessen Cassel branch at 3030 E. Paulding Road.

The Postal Service said it was looking to fill “immediately openings.” Starting pay is up to $19.62 an hour.

“Accepting a position with the United States Postal Service is the first step that could lead to a long, fulfilling career with excellent benefits and a dynamic, forward-thinking organization committed to delivering for the American people,” the Postal Service said in a news release.

USPS personnel will be available at the job fair to provide information about the positions or answer questions.

Interested candidates can submit applications HERE. Laptops will be available at the job fair for on-the-spot applications.