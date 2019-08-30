Postal service holding another job fair to hire carriers

Interested applicants look into work at the Centennial Station post office at 2525 Independence Drive on Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The U.S. Postal Service will hold another local job fair to hire carriers.

The postal service will hold a job fair from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 5 at the New Haven Branch of the Allen County Public Library at 648 Green St. The job fair will look to fill rural carrier associate positions for the New Haven and Hoagland Post Offices. Information about other postal service positions throughout the 467 and 468 zip codes will also be provided.

Rural carrier associates earn $17.78 per hour, and assistant rural carriers earn $17.78 per hour on Saturdays, Sundays and observed holidays only. Each of the jobs require two years of driving experience, and a good driving record. The positions are non-career positions that offer limited health benefits, but usually lead to regular full-time employment with the Postal Service.

The postal service said it expects vacancies for city carrier assistants (17.29 per hour) soon, and holiday jobs will be posted.

Job fair attendees must be over 17 years of age, and applicants for all USPS positions must be a United States citizens, lawful permanent resident aliens, a citizen of American Samoa or any other territory owing allegiance to the United States.