Postal service asks residents to clear snow, ice from walkways

INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) — The United States Postal Service has asked residents to clear snow and ice from around mailboxes and walkways so letter carriers can deliver mail safely.

The postal service said snow and icy conditions in neighborhoods increase the likelihood of weather-related accidents for carriers and customers alike. The USPS said residents need to help keep letter carriers safe from slips, trips or falls by clearing snow and ice from in front of mailboxes and steps, porches, and walkways.

“Our letter carriers are the best in the business,” said Acting Greater Indiana District Manager Christi Johnson-Kennedy. “While they are accustomed to winter weather, they still need the cooperation of homeowners to help them reduce the risk of accidents.”