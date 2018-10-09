Post Senate debate analysis from PFW's Mike Wolf Purdue Fort Wayne's Mike Wolf talks to WANE 15's Dirk Rowley. [ + - ] Video

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) - Perhaps few minds were changed but the candidates probably reinforced a lot of people's opinions and shored up their bases.

That's the initial takeaway from professor and chair of the political science department at Purdue Fort Wayne Michael Wolf

The first Indiana Senate debate between incumbent Joe Donnelly (D), businessman Mike Braun (R), and lesser-known Libertarian Lucy Brenton was Monday night.

In a race that polls show to be very close, voter enthusiasm might play a big role. Could the barrage of negative TV ads lower turnout?

"It mobilizes some people, particularly those heavily partisan people who might want to vote against somebody," says Wolf.

"It does have a demobilizing effect to some in the middle who are interested in politics but don't really like the tone. So it works both ways," Wolf added.

The Indiana Debate Commission has a second debate scheduled on October 30 at 7 p.m. at the Toby Theater at Newfields in Indianapolis.

On November 2, WANE-TV, Your Local Election Headquarters, will host a debate between Third District Congressional incumbent Jim Banks (R) and challenger Courtney Tritch (D) in studio at 7 p.m. moderated by Terra Brantley and Dirk Rowley.

Dr. Wolf will join WANE-TV every Tuesday at 6 p.m. to provide additional local coverage and analysis through the 2018 election.

Michael R. Wolf specializes in American Politics, Congress, Voting Behavior, and Comparative Electoral Behavior. He received his Ph.D. from Indiana University in 2002.