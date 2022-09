FORT WAYNE, Ind, (WANE) — According to the Indiana Department of Transportation, a crash involving a semi trailer happened on I-469 between “Winchester Rd and Muldoon Rd (10 miles south of New Haven)… A fatality has been reported. All lanes are blocked. For the next six hours.”

Fort Wayne dispatchers confirmed one person is dead and say only the northbound lanes are closed.

A WANE 15 crew is on the way to learn more.

This story will be updated with new information.