Human remains found near Woodburn

WOODBURN, Ind. (WANE) — Human remains were discovered near a wooded area just outside Woodburn, WANE 15 has learned.

A wooded area along Doehrman Road where human remains were found is shown Monday, Oct. 21, 2019.

The remains were found in the 1900 block of Doehrman Road, in a wooded area. The Allen County Coroner’s Office said people walking in the area found them.

The remains are “skeletonized,” the coroner’s office said in a news release.

It’s not clear how the remains got to the area, or how the person died. The coroner’s office said in the release that “there is no speculation as to the identity of the remains, or how long they have been in this location, or cause and manner of death.”

The University of Indianapolis Anthropology Department was called in to help with the investigation. The coroner’s office said additional information would be provided after the remains are collected and examined.

The Allen County Sheriff’s Department was guarding the scene.