Possible degree change for Purdue University Fort Wayne students

Fort Wayne, Ind. (WANE) - The Purdue University Fort Wayne Vice Chancellor said the matter of the name on diplomas has been discussed, but they have not reached a conclusion at this time.

Students in Hammond Indiana are petitioning. They received an email over the weekend telling them that instead of simply Purdue University, their diploma will say Purdue University Northwest.

Students here at PFW told NewsChannel 15 that wouldn't change their opinion of their university. Caleb Funk, a freshman business major said, "I would still come to school here because I love the campus." Isabell Nooner, a freshman public law and safety major said, "To me that doesn't really matter."

The student that began the petition at Purdue University Northwest Kate Franklin said, "This decision and the way chancellor Keon went about it is already an unpopular one. The petition has between 11,000-12,000 signatures."

The vice chancellor will continue to discuss the matter, and they are under the control of Purdue Universities Board of Trustees as of the takeover last summer.