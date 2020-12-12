“Positivi-tree” showcases the good things that happened in 2020

BLUFFTON, Ind. (WANE) — Most people are probably looking forward to putting 2020 behind us, but the Bluffton Parks Department is hoping to remind people of the good that happened this year.

Located in Pickett’s Run Park, along East Washington Street is a pine tree covered with ornaments. The department is asking visitors to bring an ornament(s) with a positive message written on it.

The message could be what you are thankful for, like the birth of a new baby, an engagement, or a simple message of encouragment. Since Monday, the tree has nearly 50 ornaments.

“When people walk by they can read the messages and put a smile on their face,” Bluffton Parks Department superintendent Brandy Fiechter said. “I come in the evenings and read them. It just brings me a lot of joy to see what makes other people happy.”

The ornaments will stay on the tree until the end of the month.