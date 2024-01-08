FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Ronald McDonald House Charities (RMHC) of Northeast Indiana, located inside Parkview Regional on Fort Wayne’s north side, has sixteen rooms where families can find comfort and respite while their sick child receives medical care.

It’s a “home away from home” atmosphere with beds, showers, a living room, dining room, and the Kindness Kitchen.

The Kindness Kitchen provides a breakfast bar and grab-and-go snacks throughout the day. Most nights, it’s also bustling with activity as community volunteers whip up homemade meals for the families staying at RMHC.

In late December, a regular group of volunteers from The Chapel made chicken and noodles, mashed potatoes, green beans, cookies, and Christmas punch. The group has been volunteering at the Kindness Kitchen since 2016.

“The last thing you want to do when you have a child in that situation is have to worry about a home cooked meal, and we come in and take care of that for them,” said volunteer Pam Blumenherst, as she worked on a Christmas tree charcuterie board.

Teresa White is the chief development officer at RMHC. She says the Kindness Kitchen provides families with a little bit of normalcy as they navigate days, and sometimes months, of a hospital stay.

“The kitchen is the heart of anybody’s home, it’s where we collect and enjoy time together, and it’s one of the things our families enjoy the most. When they check out, they say they really just appreciate it,” said White. “Whether it’s a financial situation where families really need the food we provide because they can’t afford their own, or they just need the convenience of just having it provided for them, their minds are on so many other things, they can come here every night and find a meal waiting for them.”

Volunteer Donna McDonald was instrumental in getting the group from The Chapel involved with the Kindness Kitchen. She benefitted from the Ronald McDonald House when her own child was sick, now she pays it forward by volunteering several times a month.

“When you have a little one, and you are in circumstances you didn’t anticipate being in, the last thing on your mind is food and a place to sleep and so by this anonymous service of preparing meals for them and having them here to come and go as they please – they don’t want to miss doctors coming into their room – but knowing someone is behind the scenes preparing that for them, it means the world,” said McDonald.

Gretchen Rybka, another volunteer with the group, says food is her love language, and she takes any opportunity to help people in need.

“It’s always good to give back to the community and love on people,” she said. “So if there’s a way that I can pour into other people that have some hurts and some heavy things going on in their lives, I’m so blessed to be able to do that, to be able to share and care for people in the community, it makes a difference.”

White says the volunteers not only bring food, but they bring so much of themselves which helps fill the Ronald McDonald House with love and warmth.

“Volunteers are the heartbeat of the Ronald McDonald House,” she said. “They are warm and compassionate, they want to engage with our families, and bring them food for the spirit, and talk with them and encourage them.”

“We’ve been able to talk with them and try to come alongside them and understand their story, and just try to listen if they’d like us to listen, and be a sounding board or an ear for them,” said McDonald.

If you’d like to learn how to volunteer at the Kindness Kitchen by cooking or catering meals, or to learn about other opportunities at the Ronald McDonald House, you can visit the website.