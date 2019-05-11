Positive Resource Connection Announces New Theme for AIDS Walk

IMAGE DISTRIBUTED FOR AIDS HEALTHCARE FOUNDATION – More than 2200 participants prepare to walk a 5K along Fort Lauderdale Beach at Florida AIDS Walk & Music Festival, on March 22, 2015 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. The event, produced by AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF) raised over $1,000,000 to provide services and support for Floridians living with […]

Positive Resource Connection Announces New Theme for Northeast Indiana AIDS Walk 2019.

Northeast Indiana AIDS Walk will take place on May 11, 2019, from 10am-12pm at Parkview Field. The theme is “What’s Your Story?” This theme aims to celebrates the real-life everyday heroes of our community.

The event will be free and open to the public. All proceeds directly benefit Client Services at Positive Resource Connection

This year marks the 23rd annual Northeast Indiana AIDS Walk and is one of the largest fundraisers for the Northeast Indiana Positive Resource Connection.

For the past two years, the PRC has had much success with the “Be A Hero!” theme, incorporating an action hero logo and superhero cos-players at the event. This year, they’re shifting the focus to the real-life, everyday heroes of our community: people living with HIV/AIDS, and the loved ones, industry workers, medical professionals and volunteers fighting alongside them. The intention behind the new theme is to put real faces on HIV/AIDS, add value and encourage donors to give back to the very people in their own community.

Throughout the months and weeks leading up to the event, the PRC will be sharing video stories on their website and social channels from both prominent figures and community members of Fort Wayne. The stories will revolve around each person’s journey, whether living with HIV, loving someone living with HIV, working or volunteering in the industry, or growing up during the height of the AIDS crisis. Everyone has a different story to tell and the PRC is sharing them all!

Please visit this website, and click on “AIDS Walk 2019” at the top for more info on the event, how you can get involved, and how to register and RSVP.