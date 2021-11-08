Portland youth group helps feed Fort Wayne’s homeless population

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A youth group from Portland lent a hand to help feed the homeless in Freimann Square.

“They’re doing the work for the Lord of feeding the people who are homeless and out on the streets,” said Carol Taylor. “They’re actually providing the Gospel before the people that they can actually get to know Jesus even greater and feel His presence.

The teens were assisting Misfit Ministries, who feeds people in Freimann Square every Sunday night. Misfit Ministries was started by Donnie Foster, who said he was able to get back on his feet after facing homelessness and other obstacles in life. Now, he dedicates his time to helping others do the same.

Over time, he’s been able to add more volunteers to his efforts, many of whom understand what it is like to experience homelessness.

“A lot of people helped me along the way, and I’ve had a lot of people go to bat for me, and I would like to give that back,” said Chris Phillips, a volunteer with Misfit Ministries. “Donnie would say it’s giving a hand up, not a handout.”

“That’s truly what the church is supposed to do to is just love on people, right?” added Scott Trout, a board member for Misfit Ministries. “God doesn’t want to leave them there and neither do we.”