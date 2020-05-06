Portland Police trade badges for books to entertain kids

PORTLAND, Ind. (WANE) — In between fighting crime and enforcing laws, the Portland Police Department is entertaining and engaging kids and residents one book at a time.

“Well we know literacy is very important,” Portland Chief of Police Nathan Springer said. “It’s something that we’ve tried to help with, but I think it goes beyond that. It’s reaching out to the kids we are missing right now with our school walk-through and all our visits we do this time of year.”

Every day since April 2, officers have been reading to kids once a day through the department’s Facebook page. The ideas came from a local teacher who found a video of police officers from a department in Illinois reading to students on their social media.

Springer said his officers wanted to give a bit of normalcy to children during the coronavirus pandemic by reading books, something officers would normally be doing at schools during this time of the year.

“We still wanted to reach out to our kids and our community and give them something to look forward to every day,” Springer said. “It’s been fun for the officers and their families. A few of our officers have included their children in some of the videos.”

What started as officers reading a book once a day has now become a countywide movement. Officers have now invited dispatchers, city leaders, firefighters, local nurses, doctors, local radio DJs, and some WANE 15 news personalities. Even Batman has read a book.

“We are a small community, we all know each other,” Springer said. “We knew back 6 years ago that we had to start connecting more and become part of this community. You know it’s easy to go out and enforce the laws, which we still do, but we also need to reach out and become a part of this community in other ways, so this is what we’ve done to adapt with the COVID-19.”

The videos get posted every morning between 8 and 9 a.m. Most get thousands of views and the effort has garnered a lot of positive feedback from the community.

Springer said he hopes to post as many videos as possible and have a ‘video vault’ so children who are forced to stay home from school because of the pandemic will have something to look forward to.

Springer says the department plans to release new videos every day until the end of the school year in late May. If the videos continue to received positive responses, though, the department may release more down the line.

The department is also working on a video tour of Portland’s town hall, something they would normally do in person for kids but cannot because of the pandemic.

To watch all the current videos from the Portland Police Department, click here.

WANE 15 also participated and read some of there favorite childhood books.