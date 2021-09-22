Portland Police looking for ‘armed and dangerous’ man connected to bank robbery

PORTLAND, Ind. (WANE) — The Portland Police Department is asking the public to help find a person connected to a bank robbery.

Police took to Facebook Wednesday to ask for the public’s help to find James Lee Mosley. He is concerned to be “armed and dangerous.”

Officials say he is connected to a bank robbery that took place Wednesday at the Farmers and Merchants State Bank in Portland.

If you see Mosley police warn not to approach.

Anyone with any information or the whereabouts of Mosley is asked to contact Investigator Hopkins with the Portland Police Department 260-726-7161 or contact your local law enforcement agency.