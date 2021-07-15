Portland Police chief steps down amid state police investigation

PORTLAND, Ind. (WANE) — The police chief in Portland has stepped down amid an investigation into the department by Indiana State Police.

Chief Josh Stephenson resigned Tuesday, Portland Mayor John Boggs told WANE 15. He is still an officer with the Portland Police Department, Stephenson said.

Boggs said Stephenson told him that with the recent unrest in the department and for the good of the department it would be best for him to step down.

State police have been investigating the department since February, after receiving what was described as “anonymous allegation of officer misconduct regarding a 2018 inter-departmental incident involving a Portland Police Department officer(s).” No other information was released.

h details have not been released or confirmed. The case is currently pending with a special prosecutor – Adams County Prosecutor Jeremy Brown.

Stephenson has been replaced by Mitch Sutton, a 33-year veteran of the Jay County Sheriff’s Department, Boggs said.