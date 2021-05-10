Portland man arrested for drunk driving in Adams County crash; 4 hurt

BERNE, Ind. (WANE) — A Portland man was arrested Sunday evening after a crash with a passenger van that sent four people to local hospitals.

The crash happened around 7:40 p.m. at the intersection of U.S. 27 and C.R. 200 South, north of Berne.

According to an Indiana State Police report, a 2012 Ford Econoline passenger van driven by James Hamner, 48, of Portland was headed east on C.R. 200 South when it drove into the path of a northbound 2010 Chevrolet Traverse driven by Tadie Ramirez, 41, of Fort Wayne. The SUV broadsided the passenger van in the intersection.

Ramirez and her passenger were both taken to a Fort Wayne hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The passenger van was carrying eight people, none of which were wearing seatbelts. Two of the adult passengers were taken to a Fort Wayne area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A breath test showed Hamner had a blood-alcohol concentration of .204 at the time of the crash, state police said.

Hamner was arrested on charges of: