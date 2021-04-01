Portland Board of Zoning and Appeals gives unfavorable vote to proposed quarry

PORTLAND, Ind. (WANE) — A proposed new rock quarry in Jay County hit a road block Thursday night.

In a 6:2 vote, members of the Portland Board of Zoning and Appeals voted not to recommend the quarry move forward.

Heritage Aggregates is looking to rezone more than 100 acres of farmland on Tyson Road, to create a new quarry.

The location of the proposed business is west of Portland. It would also be across the road from Jay County Junior/Senior High School as well as several homes.

Over the past month, several neighbors have voiced their frustrations with the project siting that a quarry will lead to traffic and noise issues. They are also worried about the potential damage from the blasting, well water levels, and its close proximity to the junior/senior high school.

The rezoning request now moves to the Portland City Council for a final decision. The next meeting is April 19. If council approves the rezoning it will then need to seek a variance from Portland Board of Zoning Appeals to allow mining at the site.