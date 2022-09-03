(WANE) – A section of I-69 northbound is blocked off in the right lane after a semitruck crashed about four miles north of Fort Wayne, INDOT announced Saturday afternoon.

Allen County Police sent out a public safety alert just before 3 p.m. cautioning drivers to avoid the area near the 321.5 mile-marker near Vandolah Road. According to the alert, a semi was turned over on the highway.

INDOT reported on TrafficWise the incident happened between Cedar Canyons Road and County Road 68.

This comes the same day another a semi rolled over on I-69 southbound near the Coldwater Road exit around 5 a.m.