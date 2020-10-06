Portion of former bakery to become Philharmonic headquarters

If all goes to plan, the Fort Wayne Philharmonic will call a portion of the Perfection Bakeries building home.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Plans have been drawn up to transform a portion of the former Perfection Bakeries complex into the future home of the Fort Wayne Philharmonic. Sweetwater’s Chuck Surack confirmed the details to WANE 15 Tuesday.

If all goes to plan, the eastern third of the Pearl Street building will become lesson rooms for students learning and practicing playing instruments, offices for staff and performance space for the often nicknamed ‘Phil.’

“This is near and dear to my heart, and to everyone in Fort Wayne,” Surack told WANE 15. “To have our orchestra be downtown and to have a sign on the side of the building that says the Fort Wayne Philharmonic… the home of, I think would be really grand. We have an amazing orchestra in our community. I love love love what they do. They’ve been around 76 years. I want them to be around for the next 76 years.”

The development group behind the project is Cincinnati-based Model Group. The developers are responsible for transforming the nearby Landing district and signed on as a part of the Electric Works project.

Surack, the Philharmonic’s board chair, bought the building after Aunt Millie’s stopped baking bread at the location. Some of the company’s staff continue to work in the complex. The iconic sign atop the tallest section of the building will remain as long as bakery employees stay at the property.