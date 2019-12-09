Portion of Civic Center parking garage, skywalk closed

A rendering shows what the completed work on the Civic Center Parking Garage could look like.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. — The south half of the Civic Center Garage, located at the intersection of Jefferson Boulevard and Calhoun Street, is closed for approximately nine weeks, or until February 10. The closure could be extended if weather delays the work.

The construction is part of the City’s project to add approximately 225 much-needed parking spaces to the garage.

The skywalk to the Hilton Hotel is also closed, as are the machines that take cash payment for hourly parkers; only credit cards will be accepted until the south half is once again open.

Some of the long-term contract parkers are temporarily parking in the Harrison Square Garage and the TinCaps Silver Lot. This allows a few spaces to remain open for the public to park in the north side of the garage Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. In the evenings and on weekends, there will still be more than 500 parking spaces available for the public in the north half of the garage. Only the entrances to the north side of the garage are open; these entrances are off of Clinton Street and Washington Boulevard.

The Civic Center Parking Garage was originally built in the 1980s with the option to expand should the need arise. Construction manager MKS is overseeing the work to add two additional floors to the south half of the garage, which will accommodate 225 additional spaces. Funding for the project comes from the Fort Wayne Allen County Capital Improvement Board of Managers, and the project is being overseen by the City of Fort Wayne’s Redevelopment Commission, which owns and manages the Civic Center Garage. Weather permitting, completion of the entire construction project is expected in late spring 2020.

Anyone looking for places to park downtown can find a comprehensive downtown parking map on Visit Fort Wayne’s website here: https://bit.ly/38mstsb.