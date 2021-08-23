Portillo’s to celebrate 500 days of business with fundraiser, deals and more

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Portillo’s Fort Wayne, located at 295 W Coliseum Blvd, is inviting guests to celebrate 500 days of business with a fundraiser, deals and more on Aug. 31.

Known for its Chicago-style hot dogs, Italian beef sandwiches and Famous Chocolate Cake, the restaurant said it will offer guests $1 slices of chocolate cake with the purchase of any sandwich (including hot dogs) for its 500 Day celebration.

Beginning on Aug. 23, the Fort Wayne location said it will donate 20% of all online orders, up to $2,500, to Humane Fort Wayne. Humane Fort Wayne will also be on-site to help commemorate the day with Portillo’s. Surrounding the event, Portillo’s said it is also running an “Adopt a Dog, Get a Dog” campaign – people who adopt a dog between Aug. 23 and Sept. 6 will receive a card for a free sandwich from Portillo’s.

On Aug. 31, guests who visit the Fort Wayne location will have the chance to win Portillo’s swag through giveaways and will be able to sign up to join Portillo’s Birthday Club.

The restaurant said guests can order for pickup or delivery by visiting portillos.com or through the Portillo’s app.

For more information on this restaurant and others, visit portillos.com or follow Portillo’s on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.