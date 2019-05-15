Portillo’s offers first look at Fort Wayne location, sets opening date

Portillo’s is set to serve its Chicago-style eats in Fort Wayne later this year.

The chain announced Wednesday it will open its first Fort Wayne location in late 2019. Portillo’s said it will build a 7,800 square foot restaurant with seating for more than 190 guests, as well as a seasonal outdoor patio with seating for 48 guests and a double drive-thru and adjacent parking lot.

Portillo’s shared a rendering of the restaurant that shows a diner-theme design.

The restaurant will be located near the mall just northwest of the Sears, at the intersection of West Coliseum Road and Speedway Drive.

“Portillo’s is excited to expand to Northeast Indiana’s booming retail and economic hub,” said Michael Osanloo, CEO of Portillo’s. “Indiana has become a second home to our brand, and we look forward to joining the Fort Wayne community.”

It was February when the Allen County Plan Commission received an application to development a Portillo’s on the mall lot. The project came within plans to demolish the expansive Sears store and buiild in its place a new retail building called the Shoppes at Glenbrook where Sears operated for five decades.

Sears is still standing as that project looks to get underway, but the Portillo’s plan seems set.

The Fort Wayne location will be the sixth Portillo’s in Indiana, with five others in Avon, Indianapolis, Fishers, Merrillville and Mishawaka.

Portillo’s serves Chicago-style hot dogs, Italian beef sandwiches and hamburgers. It will also serve draft beer, Portillo’s said.