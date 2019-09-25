Portillo’s hiring 100 workers at Fort Wayne location, rolling out food truck

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Portillo’s is hiring staff for its first Fort Wayne location, and the fast casual Chicago-style eatery announced this week it will also roll out a food truck in the city.

Portillo’s is building a location just off Glenbrook Square Mall, near the intersection of West Coliseum Road and Speedway Drive. The company has said it plans to open the location, which will feature an outdoor patio and double drive-thru, later this year.

On Wednesday, Portillo’s said it was looking to hire more than 100 people for the restaurant. Interested applicants can visit portillos.com/careers or text “Portillos” to 25000 to set up an interview. Beginning Oct. 7, Portillo’s will open a Hiring Center at the Ramada Plaza & Conference Center at 305 E. Washington Center Road to potential team members to apply in-person.

Portillo’s Beef Bus food truck is shown. (Portillo’s)

Portillo’s also announced plans to put a food truck on the road. The Beef Bus will offer Portillo’s favorites at various locations around the city beginning Oct. 7.

Diners can track the food truck and get location updates by following @beefbusofficial on Instagram and Twitter.