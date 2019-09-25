‘Porch Off Calhoun’ alleyway gathering space to stay open through October

The Porch Off Calhoun, next to 816 Pint & Slice in downtown Fort Wayne is shown. (816 Pint & Slice/Facebook)

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The “Porch Off Calhoun,” the public gathering space in the alleyway next to 816 Pint & Slice in downtown Fort Wayne, will have a few more weeks of action.

The city of Fort Wayne said Wednesday that the public gathering space in the parking spaces adjacent to the alley off Calhoun Street next to Pint & Slice would remain open through October.

The city’s Community Development Division had leased the parking spaces in the alleyway through September, but will now lease them for another month “due to the positive response” from the community, the city said.

The space has become a popular hangout in downtown Fort Wayne since it opened in early August.

Through a grant from the Knight Foundation and the Community Foundation of Greater Fort Wayne, the alleyway’s parking spaces were transformed into a gathering area with seating, planters, art and lighting. The space is open to everyone, though local businesses can plan events to further activate the space. Pint & Slice offers live music and food and drinks in the space as Half Pint Alley on Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights.