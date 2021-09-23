Popular Waterloo corn maze celebrates Pokemon this fall

WATERLOO, Ind. (WANE) — You won’t have to catch and train these Pokemon, but rather navigate around them!

The popular the Amazing Fall Fun corn maze celebrates the 25th anniversary of Pokemon this fall with maze design that features some of the most popular characters of Pokemon.

The 20-acre corn maze is the largest in Indiana, according to Amazing Fall Fun. It is located at 3150 C.R. 43, just east of Waterloo.

The 2021 Amazing Fall Fun corn maze in Waterloo will feature and celebrate the 25th anniversary of Pokemon.

“We are excited to celebrate the 25th anniversary of Pokemon by featuring it in our giant 20-acre corn maze,” said Larry Smith, founder and operator of Amazing Fall Fun, and owner of Amazing Acres Farms.

In addition to the corn maze, Amazing Fall Fun features a pumpkin patch, hayrides, a giant jumping pillow, a straw mountain, and other games and activities, as well as a donut shop.

Amazing Fall Fun is open every Friday, Saturday and Sunday now through Oct. 31.

For more information, visit www.amazingfallfun.com, or call (260) 333-2302.