FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — If you love that chicken from Popeyes, there’ll soon be a new location in Fort Wayne to get it.
A Popeyes is planned for a lot at 4416 Illinois Road, next to ALDI near Lowe’s, across from Jefferson Pointe shopping center.
A building permit for a new, 2,161 square foot restaurant was issued by the Allen County Building Department.
WANE 15 has reached out to Popeyes for details, including a possible opening date, but we have not heard back.
The restaurant would be the third Popeyes in Fort Wayne. There are currently locations on South Clinton Street and Lima Road.
