FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Popeyes opens its third Fort Wayne location Saturday on the southwest side.

The Popeyes general manager confirms that the 4416 Illinois Road location will open its doors tomorrow from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. The location is next to ALDI near Lowe’s, across from Jefferson Pointe shopping center.

This will be the third location alongside the 2615 S Clinton Street and 6111 Lima Road locations in Fort Wayne.