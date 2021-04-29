Popcorn maker in Grant County now hiring at $22+ per hour with $5K signing bonus

VAN BUREN, Ind. (WANE) — Weaver Popcorn plans to hire 100 workers at its Indianapolis and Van Buren plants.

The popcorn maker is looking to hire “highly skilled and experienced” machine operators and technicians over the next three months. Weaver will hire 65-70 workers at its Van Buren plant and 25-30 at its Anson plant.

Benefits include:

Base pay of $22 – $29 per hour

$2 an hour night shift premium

$5,000 signing bonus

Dollar for dollar 401K match up to 10 percent of salary

Healthcare benefits

Tuition reimbursement

Opportunity for upward training and mobility

“This is due to high growth with our customers and overall demand in the popcorn category,” said CEO Jason Kashman. “We’re continuing to add new customers on top of this.

“Additionally, Weaver is undergoing a large-scale capital expansion project in Central Indiana to add capacity for our long-term retail partners, and we need experienced operators to support that initiative.”

Those interested in applying for the positions can go to www.WorkAtWeaver.com.