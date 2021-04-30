Popcorn company butters up benefits to attract new employees

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – To stay competitive in an oversaturated job market, Weaver Popcorn is buttering up its benefits for future employees.

It’s been the same story for the past year, plenty of jobs and not enough workers. In a previous interview, Rick Farrant with Northeast Indiana Works told WANE 15’s Briana Brownlee that despite the pandemic, Northeast Indiana still offered more than 13,000 jobs .

With more job openings popping up and the lack of applicants, Weaver Popcorn added new benefits to attract “highly skilled and experienced” machine operators and technicians. The company will hire 65-70 workers at its Van Buren plant and 25-30 at its Indianapolis plant.

Benefits include:

Base pay of $22 – $29 per hour

$2 an hour night shift premium

$5,000 signing bonus

Dollar for dollar 401K match up to 10% of salary

Healthcare benefits

Tuition reimbursement

Opportunity for upward training and mobility

“Something we just noticed is that everybody is in competition for really talented team members and we felt for us for us to support our growth and reward our existing employees as well, we really needed to step up our pay ranges to get the skill and experience we need,” said Jason Kashman, CEO of Weaver Popcorn.

Kashman said noticed a constant struggle to bring in enough highly skilled and qualified team members. He added that it’s probably in the forefront of every business person’s mind is to retain and attract the right talent.

“Every company wants the best people, every company is competing to have the best talent. At the end of the day it’s our best asset,” Kashman said. “We have to really have to offer a full package that encompasses all of that to be able to attract the people we want.”

Those interested in applying for the positions can go to www.WorkAtWeaver.com.