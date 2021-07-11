Pop up shop looks to encourage business aspirations in young people

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A young entrepreneur is looking to get his name out there and help those in his community.

Jaden Harris, the owner of clothing brand Slow Grind, opened a pop-up shop on South Calhoun on Saturday. He invited people to come check out his products and grab a bite to eat. Harris said one of the motivators behind the event was his want to show young people in the community that there are positive ways they can make money.

“That’s all I really care about, I want to build my community up,” said Harris. “Just put everybody that I can in a better position to be great. I would like to have kids just really following their dreams and being positive. If they can look at me and be like if he can do something positive at a young age, why can’t I do it?”

Harris said the inspiration behind the name “Slow Grind” is the patience it takes to make a business succeed.