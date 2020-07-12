Pop-up market puts Fort Wayne area artists in the spotlight

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A two-day pop-up market put locally-made art in the spotlight this weekend.

A pop-up art market called “The Wayfarer Art Market” was held in a storefront at 3414 Fairfield Avenue this weekend. The market, which featured music, live art, and food gave artists in the area a brick-and-mortar place to sell their work. The man who organized the event said the Fort Wayne art scene has grown so much in the past decade but he hopes the market will promote local art even more.

“Just wanted to bring something to the community that everybody can rely on consistently and just bring out new artists and change up the overall art community,” said artists and event coordinator Dave Lough.

Lough hopes to make the market a quarterly staple in Fort Wayne.