FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Carnival rides, games and food are returning to the Glenbrook Square Mall parking lot.

The pop-up carnival is being put on by North American Midway Entertainment. The company has been doing this for a few years.

Carnival organizers said this can help people get a taste of a vacation.

The fair is open on weekdays from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. and weekends from noon to 11 p.m.

The carnival will be packing up on May 2.