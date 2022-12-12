A 1928 on EastPontiac Street is scheduled to become a grocery store, operated by the city and Parkview Health. The area is considered a food desert.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The long-awaited grocery store on East Pontiac came a step closer to fruition with the Fort Wayne Redevelopment Commission approving the structure and finances for the 6,500 square foot location Monday.

City officials hope the full-service market will open in October 2023. Hagerman Construction is under a $3.4 million contract to complete construction.

The project, which will cost over $4 million, will be financed with $2 million in federal ARPA funds, $700,000 in LIT (local income taxes) and $700 from the Redevelopment Commission. Pontiac Market LLC, operating as the board with city and Parkview appointees, expects the entire project’s cost to be reimbursed over a 5-year period, according to Nancy Townsend, redevelopment commission director.

The grocery store will attempt to address the needs of a low income population with transportation challenges and a high rate of poverty. The store will offer fresh foods and produce besides a pharmacy, outdoor seating and pick-up service. Some residents are concerned that the mural on the west side of the building will disappear, Townsend said.

Townsend said this is just one of the southeast projects possible with this commission. The resolutions were approved in a 3-2 vote with Christopher Guerin, Steve Corona and Greg Leatherman voting yes and Jason Arp and Nathan Hartman voting against.