FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Are you ready for the snowy season?

After snowflakes covered much of northeast Indiana on Saturday, WANE 15 asked viewers in a poll on Twitter how they felt about the snow.

Here are the final results:

More than half- nearly 55%- said “let it snow”. But about 45% voted to “let it melt”.

A poll asking the same question on Instagram yielded more participation, and still showed nearly the same percentage of snow-lovers and those who aren’t quite ready:

340 voted for the snow, and 294 voted against it.

Whether you’re for or against the recent snowfall, stay up-to-date with the WANE Live Doppler 15 Fury forecast to prepare for the season’s incoming weather.