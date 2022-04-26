FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – What started off as bar hopping ended as a visit to a hospital.

While one man suffered a bite to his arm, scratches to his face, and a stomping to his elbow so severe it left it dislocated, police were arresting the woman accused of inflicting the beating.

Officers arrested 25-year-old Arial McArdle for one count of domestic battery causing serious bodily injury and one count of domestic battery with a prior conviction.

On Saturday night, McArdle and the man had been bar hopping when they stopped by A&O Sweet Shop, located at the corner of Runnion Avenue and High Street, for some takeout.

McArdle

But before she could get any, she was thrown out of the bar after fighting with another patron, according to Allen Superior Court documents.

She returned to the car, where the man took her home for the night.

It didn’t end there, though.

She wanted to take the car keys and leave, court documents said. The man didn’t let her because the last time she did, she wrecked his car, he later told police in court documents.

McArdle became violent in her attempts to get the keys. She pushed the man down into a mirror, scratched his face, hit him, bit him, and stomped on his elbow until it dislocated, according to court documents.

After a neighbor shouted at the two to stop fighting, the man asked the neighbor to call the police. He crossed the street and sat down on his neighbor’s porch when McArdle followed him and began kicking him in the leg.

After the neighbor forcibly separated the two, McArdle returned to the middle of the street when she bolted after seeing the police cruiser.

Police arrested McArdle and took her to Allen County Jail, where she is awaiting trial.

The man was taken to Lutheran Downtown Hospital.