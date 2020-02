A woman was hospitalized following a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Nuttman Avenue and Brooklyn Avenue on Tuesday, February 18, 2020.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Police say a woman in an SUV was taken to a hospital for serious injuries after she was broadsided by a car that ran a red light at the intersection of Nuttman and Brooklyn Tuesday morning.

According to Fort Wayne police, the woman was turning from Nuttman onto Brooklyn just before 7:30 a.m. when the car struck the SUV after the driver ran a red light.

The driver of the car had minor injuries. Police said he’ll be ticketed.