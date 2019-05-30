FWPD investigating armed robbery, fatal shooting at apartments Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) - The Fort Wayne Police Department is investigating the death of a woman and how it connects to an armed robbery.

Police responded to the Chapel Oaks apartment complex at 859 Buchanan Street around 1:15 a.m. Thursday after someone called 911 and said someone robbed them at gunpoint.

While officers were searching the area, they discovered a woman who had been shot under a pavilion behind the leasing office.

Medics responded to help, but the damage was already too significant by the time they arrived. They pronounced her dead at the scene.

Police said they believe the shooting and armed robbery are connected, but it wasn't immediately clear how.

Detectives interviewed several witnesses, including the initial victim of the armed robbery who called 911. It's not clear if that person was hurt in any way or what was stolen.

Police used a K-9 unit to help track a scent left behind by a possible suspect. No suspect information was available though.

Police were also trying to figure out why nobody reported hearing gunshots.

The Allen County Coroner's Office will release the name of the victim at a later time.

If you know anything about either incident, police ask you to call Crime Stoppers at (260) 436-STOP.