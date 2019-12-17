Police: Woman, 74, killed when van rear-ends pickup; medical condition suspected

LAGRANGE COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — A Topeka woman was killed Tuesday morning when her minivan rear-ended a pickup on a LaGrange County roadway.

Police and medics were called around 11:15 a.m. to the intersection of C.R. 400 South and S.R. 5, northwest of Topeka, on a report of a crash.

According to a LaGrange County Sheriff’s Office report, 74-year-old Linda Short of Topeka was headed north on S.R. 5 in a 2016 Chrysler Town and Country when she failed to notice a 2000 Ford F350 that was stopped, waiting to turn on to 400 South. The minivan rear-ended the pickup.

Short was killed in the crash. The driver of the Ford – Michael Shaun Gunderson, 32, of Warsaw – was not hurt.

Witnesses said the minivan was “weaving all over the roadway” just before the crash, leading investigators to suspect Short may have suffered a medical issue that led to the collision, the report said.

No alcohol was detected at the scene, the report said.

The crash remains under investigation.