Police: Woman, 74, killed when van rear-ends pickup; medical condition suspected

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

LAGRANGE COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — A Topeka woman was killed Tuesday morning when her minivan rear-ended a pickup on a LaGrange County roadway.

Police and medics were called around 11:15 a.m. to the intersection of C.R. 400 South and S.R. 5, northwest of Topeka, on a report of a crash.

According to a LaGrange County Sheriff’s Office report, 74-year-old Linda Short of Topeka was headed north on S.R. 5 in a 2016 Chrysler Town and Country when she failed to notice a 2000 Ford F350 that was stopped, waiting to turn on to 400 South. The minivan rear-ended the pickup.

Short was killed in the crash. The driver of the Ford – Michael Shaun Gunderson, 32, of Warsaw – was not hurt.

Witnesses said the minivan was “weaving all over the roadway” just before the crash, leading investigators to suspect Short may have suffered a medical issue that led to the collision, the report said.

No alcohol was detected at the scene, the report said.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss