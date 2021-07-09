Police warn of ‘Water Department’ scam targeting older adults

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Fort Wayne Police Department is warning residents about a scam targeting older adults.

The department said that there have been a few incidents recently where individuals claimed to be from the “Water Department” and attempted to get into older adults’ homes to go through their belongings and look for things of value.

“Actual Water Department employees will have a marked shirt, picture work ID, and be driving a marked vehicle,” the department said.

Anyone with questions regarding the authenticity of employees is asked to call the helpline at 260-427-1234.