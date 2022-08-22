WARSAW, Ind. (WANE) – The Warsaw Police Department has tips for drivers to lower the chances of theft after a string of recent incidents around Kosciusko County have prompted an investigation.

Police said the initial investigation revealed multiple suspects have been stealing from cars- and taking the cars themselves- throughout the county, and specifically in Warsaw.

The recent “crime spree,” as Warsaw police called it, has been taking place between late evening and early morning hours, mainly affecting areas west of downtown Warsaw and areas along Parker Street.

Police have determined the suspects are targeting residential areas including apartment complexes. Police said a vehicle was stolen from Kuder Estates and several vehicles were ransacked in the apartment’s parking lot.

Amid the investigation, Warsaw police are reminding residents some ways to prevent auto thefts as effectively as possible: