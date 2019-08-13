Police: Truck crashes into home, driver dies

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The driver of a pickup died early Tuesday after the truck crashed into a home on Fort Wayne’s south side.

Police and medics were called around 7 a.m. to the 200 block of West Pettit Avenue on a report of a vehicle into a house. Responders arrived and found a truck crashed into the porch of a home, with the driver unresponsive inside.

Fort Wayne Police spokeswoman Sgt. Sofia Rosales-Scatena said medics began “life-saving measures” on the driver, and transferred the person to a local hospital. There, the driver was pronounced dead.

The Fort Wayne Police Department’s FACT team was called to the scene to investigate the crash. The cause of the crash is not known, Rosales-Scatena said.

The driver was not identified. The crash remains under investigation.

West Pettit Avenue was closed for two hours as a result of the crash.