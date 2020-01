FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Police said three people had minor injuries and traffic was slowed after a box truck and car crashed Monday evening.

Police responded to a report of a party pinned around 4:15 p.m. at the intersection of State Bvld. and Hillegas Road. Traffic to the area was slowed as crews cleaned up the aftermath of the crash, but police said the scene was cleared around 4:50 p.m.