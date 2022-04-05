FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) On April 7, police departments in Allen County will join a nationwide effort to crackdown on distracted driving. This will be the second year for the Connect 2 Disconnect campaign which takes place during Distracted Driving Awareness Month.

On Thursday, police will be emphasizing enforcement of distracted driving laws, particularly texting and driving.

“We’re sending a clear message that driving with anything less than your full attention is dangerous and unacceptable,” said Lt Tony Maze, Fort Wayne PD. “Distracted driving kills and is completely preventable. It’s important to keep that in mind the next time you feel the need to send a text or check your email when behind the wheel.”

Indiana passed a hands-free device driving law in 2020, which prohibits the use of holding a mobile device while driving. Since then, law enforcement agencies have issued more than 6,000 hands-free citations and almost twice as many warnings last year alone.