Police take woman into custody on Tennessee Avenue

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Police were called to Chase Manor Apartments in the 600 block of Tennessee Avenue Wednesday night around 8:15.

When WANE 15 crews arrived they saw an ambulance leaving the scene and a heavy police presence.

A crying woman was seen being put in the back of a squad car, handcuffed and screaming “you didn’t ask my side of the story.”

Officers on the scene would not confirm why they were there. According to the police log, officers were called to Tennesse Avenue on an ‘assist.’

WANE 15 is working to gather more information.