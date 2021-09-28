Police, SWAT at West Wind Apartments get alleged armed man out of apartment

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – There is a large police presence at West Wind Apartments Complex Tuesday evening while police responded to an alleged armed man in an apartment making suicidal threats.

Officers told WANE 15 that the department received a phone call about a suicidal subject in the apartment complex off of Harris Road who was believed to be armed. The man was with a woman at the time of the call who then left the apartment.

According to a WANE 15 crew at the scene, officers were calling for the man to come out of the apartment complex. He was later taken into custody without incident.

Officers said that the man also has a warrant out for his arrest. It is unclear what the warrant is for.

WANE 15 is working to learn more.

This story is developing. Refresh for updates.